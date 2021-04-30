Level 2 Social Distancing Extended Three More Weeks in Busan

Health authorities have decided to extend the current social distancing measures for three more weeks, including the ban on gatherings of five or more people nationwide, amid spiking virus cases.

The country’s new distancing rules and antivirus measures will take effect starting Monday until May 23.

Currently, the greater Seoul area, including Gyeonggi Province and Incheon; Busan; and the central city of Daejeon are under Level 2 social distancing.

The rest of the country is under Level 1.5, a notch lower than the capital area.

As there are currently 100 confirmed cases in Ulsan and Gyeongnam, including Busan, it is determined that it is necessary to maintain the current quarantine response system to prevent the 4th pandemic and promote vaccination smoothly.

Accordingly, major quarantine measures, such as prohibiting private gatherings with more than 5 people, remain in effect. However, the special quarantine management week for workplaces and multi-use facilities will be extended by one week until the 9th of next month in order to rein in the tension of quarantine, which has become somewhat loose as the distance is prolonged.

The ban on private meetings with more than 5 people is maintained except for cohabitation, immediate family members, and meetings with infants under 6 years old (preschool children) are subject to exceptions of up to 8 people.

The ban on the operation of sweating facilities such as saunas, steam rooms, and steam facilities is also maintained.

In the case of restaurants and cafes, you can eat in the store only until 22:00, and only packaging and delivery after 22:00.

The city will continue to ban operations at any hour for 5 types of entertainment establishments and Hold’em (Poker) Pubs.

The fice types of entertainment facilities include bars, night clubs and room salons, colatecs (Korean-style cabaret), karaoke bars, pubs, and hunting pochas.

Singing rooms, indoor sports facilities, bathhouses, and restaurants may open until 10 pm, as they currently do. But if new infections continue in the current trend, business hours could shorten by an hour to close at 9 pm.

Food samples will be prohibited and customer lounges will close at department stores and supermarkets, while the ban on private gatherings of 5 or more people will continue.