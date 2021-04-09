Level 2 Social Distancing Extended Three More Weeks in Busan

Health authorities have decided to extend the current social distancing measures for three more weeks, including the ban on gatherings of five or more people nationwide, amid spiking virus cases.

As part of measures to curb cluster infections at risk-prone facilities, the operations of bars and nightclubs will be prohibited in the greater Seoul area and Busan for the next three weeks.

The country’s new distancing rules and antivirus measures will take effect starting Monday.

Currently, the greater Seoul area, including Gyeonggi Province and Incheon; Busan; and the central city of Daejeon are under Level 2 social distancing.

The rest of the country is under Level 1.5, a notch lower than the capital area.

Instead of raising social distancing guidelines, health authorities decided to close bars, clubs, and other entertainment establishments that operate in areas under Level 2 for three weeks.

Director-General Kim Kyung-duk of the Busan City Public Safety Office explained that while the changes are expected to lead to difficulties for small businesses and self-employed people, the city’s priority is to stop the spread from being prolonged.

The city will first ban operations at any hour for 5 types of entertainment establishments and Hold’em (Poker) Pubs, which are currently allowed to open until 10 pm.

The fice types of entertainment facilities include bars, night clubs and room salons, colatecs (Korean-style cabaret), karaoke bars, pubs, and hunting pochas.

Singing rooms, indoor sports facilities, bathhouses, and restaurants may open until 10 pm, as they currently do. But if new infections continue in the current trend, business hours could shorten by an hour to close at 9 pm.

Food samples will be prohibited and customer lounges will close at department stores and supermarkets, while the ban on private gatherings of 5 or more people will continue.