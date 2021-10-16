Level 3 Social Distancing Maintained for Two More Weeks With Some Eased Rules

Ahead of the gradual return to normalcy in phases from next month, the social distancing level in Busan will be maintained at the current level of three until the end of this month, however, with some quarantine rules given some slack.

The city of Busan announced that it has decided to extend the 3rd level of social distancing until the 31st of this month and adjust some quarantine rules.

According to the adjusted quarantine rules effective from the 18th, private gatherings are allowed for up to 10 people, including 4 people who have not been vaccinated.

Multi-use facilities that were allowed to operate until 10 p.m. will get to operate until 11 pm.

Restaurants, cafes, convenience stores, and food stalls are also allowed to have dine-in customers until midnight, and only take-outs and delivery after midnight until 5 am.