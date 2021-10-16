Image: Omni Matryx/Pixabay
Lifestyle

Level 3 Social Distancing Maintained for Two More Weeks With Some Eased Rules

BeFM News

Ahead of the gradual return to normalcy in phases from next month, the social distancing level in Busan will be maintained at the current level of three until the end of this month, however, with some quarantine rules given some slack.

The city of Busan announced that it has decided to extend the 3rd level of social distancing until the 31st of this month and adjust some quarantine rules.

According to the adjusted quarantine rules effective from the 18th, private gatherings are allowed for up to 10 people, including 4 people who have not been vaccinated.

Multi-use facilities that were allowed to operate until 10 p.m. will get to operate until 11 pm.

Restaurants, cafes, convenience stores, and food stalls are also allowed to have dine-in customers until midnight, and only take-outs and delivery after midnight until 5 am.

 

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
12 ° C
12 °
9.1 °
28 %
5.7kmh
0 %
Sat
12 °
Sun
15 °
Mon
17 °
Tue
17 °
Wed
15 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 