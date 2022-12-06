Life-friendly Forest Creation Project Completed at Changwon Bus Terminal Plaza

Changwon Special City announced that it has completed a life-friendly forest creation project at the Changwon Bus Terminal Plaza in Palyong-dong, Uichang-gu.

The city started construction in early October 2022 and completed it at the end of November to provide a pleasant resting space for visitors and local residents of Changwon City in the Changwon Bus Terminal Plaza at 35-8 Palyong-dong, Uichang-gu.

The project cost of KRW 390 million was invested in a 1,600㎡ scale, and 6,800 plants and native species were planted, including 1,816 plants of 27 types of trees, including sloped green areas and wooden seating walls, and planting of 1,816 plants of 27 species, such as the Gulgori tree.

The life-friendly forest creation project is a government-funded project by the Forest Service for voluntary citizen participation in the creation of small-scale forests and gardens using spaces in the living area and the spread of garden culture.