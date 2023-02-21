Life-friendly Indoor Gardens Created at Bus Terminals and Gimhae Airport

The city of Busan will invest 1 billion won this year to realize ‘2050 Carbon Neutral Leading City Busan’ and create life-friendly forests (indoor gardens) at Busan Bus Terminal and Gimhae International Airport, respectively.

The life-friendly forest (indoor garden) creation project has been promoted by the city as a government-subsidized project of the Forest Service since 2020 to improve the residential environment of citizens and reduce indoor fine dust.

his forest refers to a vertical indoor garden created on the wall of a public facility used by a large number of people using plants with proven air purifying effects and contributes to reducing the concentration of fine indoor dust and organic compounds that are aggravated into an enclosed space.

This year, the city will create life-friendly forests in two representative public facilities of Busan, Gimhae International Airport in Gangseo-gu and Busan Bus Terminal in Geumjeong-gu.

If the city invests 1 billion won in project costs to create a life-friendly forest in the facility, the facility will be in charge of the operation and maintenance of the forest.

“The life-friendly forest (indoor garden) can expand green living spaces without occupying a separate space, providing citizens with a green resting place, as well as improving the residential environment of public facilities, indoor air quality, and health promotion. Our city will continue to create and expand life-friendly forests in multi-use facilities in order to become a carbon-neutral leading city by 2050 to respond to the climate crisis,” Lee Geun-hee, head of the Environmental Water Policy Department of Busan City, said.