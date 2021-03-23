“Life in Busan” Mobile App Provides COVID-19 Related Emergency Information in Six Languages

The city of Busan has announced that it will provide COVID-19 related quarantine information in six different languages, including Korean, English, Chinese, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Russian through the mobile application “Life in Busan”.

The app is being operated by the Busan Foundation for International Cooperation (BFIC).

The BFIC has been providing COVID-19 related information, including COVID-19 quarantine guidelines, COVID-19 Busan Updates and COVID-19 related resources on its global center website (www.bfic.kr) for foreign residents in Busan since March 2020. The information is included in 6 different languages: Korean, English, Chinese, Vietnamese, Indonesian and Russian.

The Korean Ministry of the Interior and Safety also provides English and Chinese language versions of its “Emergency Ready” App for smartphones and tablets, providing an emergency information service for foreigners in Korea.

Recently, emergency text messages in multiple languages have been needed to respond to the recent increase of COVID-19 cases in working places with foreign workers in the capital area.

To respond, the city of Busan will provide COVID-19 related emergency text messages in 6 different languages, including Korean, English, Chinese, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Russian through the “Life in Busan” mobile app starting on March 16, 2021.

“Life in Busan” is a mobile app run by BFIC, which provides relevant information to foreign residents in Busan. The mobile app was first launched in 2018 and has been providing information to foreign residents regarding residence registration, various living information, counseling services, interpretation and translation services, Korean language class registration, foreign community-related information, and more in four languages (Korean, English, Chinese and Vietnamese).

The mobile app is now available to download on Android devices and the iOS app version will be available in April 2021.

The city of Busan and the Busan Global Center plan to promote the “Life in Busan” app and its information to the public regarding major facilities where foreign residents frequently use and updates from the Busan Immigration Service Center.