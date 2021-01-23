Image: Yeorin Kim
Life in Busan: What It’s Like to Live in Kyodae

Looking for an area to live in Busan? Our new series looks at locals in Busan giving the inside scoop on what goes on in their neighborhood.

In our fifth installment, we talked to Korean Yeo-rin Kim about the ins and outs of life in Kyodae.

About the Area

Kyodae, or better known in English as the Busan National University of Education, is a popular area located in the heart of Yeonje-gu.

The area is bustling with a mix of commercial and residential spaces, as well as parks, cafes, and a mix of young and old residents, as well as students of the university which was established in 1946.

It’s also a popular transportation line center with the Donghae Line and Line 1 converging together, and while it still maintains a more local Korean vibe, it is establishing itself as an up-and-coming location for artsy cafes and pubs.

The Basics

Name: Yeorin Kim

Occupation: American Intern Program Leader 

Where are you originally from? Busan

What area do you live in? Geoje-dong, Yeonje-gu

How long have you lived there? 12 years

Why did you choose there? To enjoy the view of the Oncheon River

Image: Yeorin Kim

The Area

What kind of people would you say tend to live in your area? My area has a lot of younger families with kids. There is also a mixture of older families as well and a lot of students because of the education university nearby. 

Do you know any of the neighbors or anyone in your building complex? No, not now because some of my older friends in the area have recently moved. 

What are the best local spots in your area? I think the best place is Oncheon River because it is a great place to go for a run or walk along the riverside. The cherry blossoms in the spring are really beautiful, and I think are the second-best in the country after Jinju. I also like to play badminton in the park when the weather gets warmer.

Image: Yeorin Kim

What kind of stores are within a 5-minute walk to your front door? There are a few marts, including Home Plus, Mega Mart, as well as a Starbucks. I’m really close to line number 1 and 3 on the subway, so there’s a lot of shops nearby.

What’s the view like from your living room? Sadly, there isn’t a great view from our living room but there is a small view between the apartments. On the left side, there is Oncheon River Park and on the right side, there is Geumyong Mountain.

Are there any restaurants, shops nearby in case you need a taste of home? I lived in America for almost four years in New York City and LA, so I sometimes miss the food from there. If I am in the mood, I will go to Seomyeon or PNU if I’m going out for western food where it’s likely to be more authentic.

However, there is a restaurant around my area that serves excellent Thai food. Thaibin in Oncheonjeong has a nice terrace and really delicious food though it seems like a bit of fusion that suits Koreans tastebuds more than those looking for authentic Thai.

Any recommendations on local restaurants in your area? My favorite place in my area is Samhwanchuksan which serves Korean beef at a reasonable price. There is always a line and people wait a long time but it’s super delicious and the banchan is self-serve and always tasty. The employees and the owner are very amiable, so people always want to go back there.

Are there any grocery shopping places nearby? There is a large Home Plus and Mega Mart nearby, as well as Geoje traditional market which sells fresh vegetables, fish, and lots of traditional Korean food. A lot of the vendors have been there a long time and are very kind, so they have a lot of returning visitors and people shop there instead of going to the larger markets nearby.

Where could you pop out for a quick drink? Near my house, there is a pub I like to go to. Craft Garden is a small place, but it has a wide selection of beers from around the world and it has good side dishes. The owner is super friendly and personable, so it has a good atmosphere.

Is it a good area for kids to grow up in? Of course, our area is quite famous for having quality schools. There’s a lot of apartments nearby so there are about seven schools and also the university nearby. It’s quite a safe neighborhood and has become popular with young parents to live there because the education standards are higher than in many other areas in Busan.

Gather Cafe / Image: Yeorin Kim

Any good hangout spots to recommend? Gather, is my favorite cafe in Kyodae which has a really comfortable interior and is a really popular place for university students and couples. It’s really popular on Instagram as a “hot place” in the area and has really good views of the river.

What’s some of the more interesting things you’ve seen in the area? Every spring and fall, the Oncheon Festival is always a very exciting time. There’s a lot of street food, dance festivals, traditional music, and even sports competitions, so it is something that everyone in our district and the surrounding districts looks forward to.

How expensive would you rate the area? There are two different areas — the residential and the business district. I’d say the residential areas aren’t too expensive, but it is cheaper compared to places like Haeundae or Seomyeon which are much higher.

Would you recommend your area to live in? Of course, 100%. It’s a really good place to live. The environment is good and it’s easy to get around. Even though there are a lot of people, it doesn’t seem to be that crowded because there are a lot of open spaces.

If there was any other place I could live in Busan it would be: I would like to maybe live in Gijang. Since I like to drive around the coastline to unwind, I like the views and scenery there. There’s a lot of shopping nearby as well as its close to Ulsan which is where one of my closest friends lives and would make it much easier to visit.

Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Travel

