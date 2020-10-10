LifestyleLive Like a Local

Life in Busan: What It’s Like to Live in Marine City

Haps Staff

Looking for an area to live in Busan? Our new series looks at locals in Busan giving the inside scoop on what goes on in their neighborhood.

In our third installment, we talked to American Shannon Theut about the ins and outs of life in Marine City.

About the Area

Located about a 5-minute walk west of Haeundae Beach, Marine City is Busan’s top postal code for the wealthy in the city.

Dotted by mammoth skyscrapers mixed in with commercial property, apartments in the area roughly sell for around 1.4 to 1.8 billion won for the popular two-bedroom apartments and can rise higher for penthouse and high-end luxury flats.

Offering spectacular views of the ocean and Gwangan Bridge, Marine City is an enclave for those seeking a more international, upscale lifestyle in the city, with Doosan We’ve the Zenith and Haeundae I’Park Marina being the largest and arguably most prestigious.

With beaches, nature, and accessibility to public transportation all nearby, it has become a hotspot for those seeking a more quiet residential area to live in.

The Basics

Name: Shannon Theut

Occupation: COO, household of 4

Where are you originally from? Michigan, USA

What area do you live in? Marine City, Haeundae-gu

How long have you lived there? 3.5 years

Why did you choose there? Critical mass of International school students when we moved here to enable easier friendship building and assimilation of our children into the community.

The Area

What kind of people would you say tend to live in your area? There is a broad mix of retirees, families, a smattering of young professionals, second homeowners, and a few expats.

Do you know any of the neighbors or anyone in your building complex? We are fortunate to have developed quite a few close friendships over the years within our building complex, primarily other parents of school-age children. Additionally, I have met some wonderful people through various exercise classes I participate in.

What are the best local spots in your area? Walks along the breakwater to Dongbaek, Haeundae beach, and beyond. Close proximity to Gwangalli beach. Easy access to Shinsegae, highways, the metro, and Jangsan Mountain. A multitude of restaurants and cafes. It’s hard to choose what the best is.

What kind of stores are within a 5-minute walk to your front door? Of course convenience stores, the Haeundae Homeplus, multiple grocery stores in Zenith, ranging from chain to organic markets, boutique clothing stores, many restaurants, cafes, multiple Starbucks, quite a variety of bakeries, many gyms, salons, everything really.

What’s the view like from your living room? In the morning, we can watch the sunrise over the ocean. We look across to Igidae and can see the Gwangan bridge, the far side of Gwangalli beach, and can catch a sliver of Haeundae beach through the forest of towers between here and there. On a clear day, we can also see Tsushima Island.

View from the Park Hyatt Busan

Are there any restaurants, shops nearby in case you need a taste of home? When we really are looking for a taste of home, our go-to is Piggy Bistro, the owner is always welcoming, and the food is always great. We feel like we are being cooked for in someone’s home.

Any recommendations on local restaurants in your area? It is really hard to name one, we frequent quite a few nice dumpling places, pork cutlet restaurants, gimbap shops, and Korean barbeques scattered around Marine City between Zenith and Orange plaza. Our son is partial to Craft Hans and our daughter likes to eat over at Homeplus (Cinnabon, Lotteria, and Baskin Robbins)

Are there any grocery shopping places nearby? There are plenty of walkable options including Homeplus and many smaller organic and greengrocers. Emart and Costco are also close for bigger runs or a different variety.

Where could you pop out for a quick drink? Park Hyatt for a cocktail or glass of wine, or Craft Hans for a quick beer.

Is it a good area for kids to grow up in? It is a nice area for the kids. The neighborhood is walkable, the complexes have play areas, and the beach and metro are conveniently located within a 15-minute walk.

Any good hangout spots to recommend? Haeundae beach. Zenith Square is also a nice place to grab a coffee and scone to just chat with friends. A nice walk along the waterfront to Dongbaek or Bay 101, or through the yachting center.

What’s some of the more interesting things you’ve seen in the area? The wide variety of dog clothing and dogs in strollers are interesting.  On the weekends, you will see several high-end sports cars, like Lamborghini’s, parked along the waterfront or cruising around Marine City.

How expensive would you rate the area? It depends on the complex, there is a range of options in the area, but overall Marine City is on the high side due to the views.

Would you recommend your area to live in? Marine City is a great area to live for us, and has worked out well, we would recommend it to someone in similar circumstances. The nice thing about Busan though, is that there are many great options depending on your personal preferences, stage in life, and income level.

If there was any other place I could live in Busan it would be: Directly on the beach!

Haps Staff
