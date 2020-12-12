LifestyleLive Like a Local

Life in Busan: What it’s Like to Live in Millak-dong

Haps Staff

Looking for an area to live in Busan? Our new series looks at locals in Busan giving the inside scoop on what goes on in their neighborhood.

In our fifth installment, we talked to American Jeff Harrison about life in Millak-dong.

About the Area

One of the five local areas of Suyeong-gu, Millak-dong stretches from the east end of Gwangan Beach to along the Suyeong River.

Millak-dong hosts a variety of different areas — from the more traditional raw fish centers, parks and bike paths, high-rise apartments and luxury cafes along the river, sprinkled with some shopping, dining, and old-style business areas.

Recently, parts of the area have been upgrading from a former fishing village to an upscale apartment complex complete with balconies, a rarity in the city, but starting to become a newer trend around town.

While it’s usually a quiet area, the night can come alive around Millak Riverside Park, a popular nighttime pick-up spot for youths.

View from Millak-dong — Image: Jeff Harrison

The Basics

Name: Jeffrey S. Harrison

Occupation: International lawyer / Foreign Legal Counsel

Where are you originally from? Logan, Utah, USA

What area do you live in? Millak-dong, Suyeong- gu

How long have you lived there? 7.5 years in this area, but 32 years in Korea.

Why did you choose there? Coming from a high desert, I love the ocean. Also, as I grew up in a very small town of around 2,000 people going into the top of the Rocky Mountains, I have no desire to live in the heart of the concrete jungle. Living right on the ocean with a small hill behind the house is very peaceful. 

The Area

What kind of people would you say tend to live in your area?  My immediate area is mainly upper-middle class. The vast majority of people are over 40 and well off.

Do you know any of the neighbors or anyone in your building complex?  There are a few friends and acquaintances in the complex. There are other people that I know by sight, but not by name. I do not know the names of the two families on my floor.

What are the best local spots in your area? There is nothing in the immediate area, which is the way I like it. However, the main area of Gwangan beach is 1km away, and Marine City in Haeundae is only 2.5km from my house.

What kind of stores are within a 5-minute walk to your front door? There are a few convenience stores and a few small restaurants. 

View of Marine City from Millak-dong — Image: Jeff Harrison

What’s the view like from your living room?  The view from my living room is exquisite.  I’ve lived in this building for about 5 1/2 years, but every day the view amazes me. If I look out the main window, I have the mouth of the Suyeong River, the Pacific Ocean, Marine City, and the beginning of Gwangan Bridge. If I look out the other window I have a view of a small hill and the full beauty of the Gwangan Bridge.

Are there any restaurants, shops nearby in case you need a taste of home? Nothing in the immediate vicinity.  A wonderful sourdough bread shop just moved to Marine City and broke my heart with its departure. But within a 5 or 10-minute drive, you have everything that Gwangan Beach has to offer including Gorilla Brewing, Slice of Life pizza, a few hamburger and brunch shops, and others.

Any recommendations on local restaurants in your area? The area is relatively isolated, so there are not many in the area. However, the main Aroi Thai restaurant and the smaller sister restaurant at the Gwangan waterfront park area are fantastic. Any of the restaurants on Gwangan Beach are fairly close.

Are there any grocery shopping places nearby? Aside from the few convenience stores, there is a small supermarket just outside the complex. The outdoor farmer’s market is about 1km away. 

Where could you pop out for a quick drink? The closest places would be at Gwangan Beach; Gorilla Brewing, Wild Wave Brewing, Fuzzy Navel, and a ton of smaller places.

Is it a good area for kids to grow up in? It is not a bad neighborhood. It is very safe and quiet. The children around the neighborhood seem to be happy and friendly with each other. There is not a great selection of Korean schools in the area.

Any good hangout spots to recommend? There really are not any good hangout spots around the immediate area.

What are some of the stranger things you’ve seen in the area? The beauty of this place is that in 5 1/2 years I have not seen anything strange at all. 

How expensive would you rate the area? As it is an upper-middle-class area, the housing prices are quite expensive. The average 3 or 4 bedroom home will cost somewhere around KRW 400,000,000 to KRW 600,000,000.

Would you recommend your area to live in? If you like a quiet area with a marvelous view that is only a few minutes away from two beaches and the world’s largest department store, it is a great area that I would highly recommend.

If there was any other place I could live in Busan it would be: Honestly, there is nowhere else in the city that I would rather live. When I move again, it will be somewhere very close to where I am now.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Live Like a Local

Life in Busan: What It’s Like to Live in Seomyeon

Haps Staff -
In our fourth installment, we talked to American Erin Wuchte about life in Seomyeon.
Read more
Lifestyle

Life in Busan: What It’s Like to Live in Marine City

Haps Staff -
In our third installment, we talked to American Shannon Theut about the ins and outs of life in Marine City.
Read more
Live Like a Local

Life in Busan: What It’s Like to Live in Oryukdo

Haps Staff -
In our second installment, American Kenneth May gives us a look at Oryukdo.
Read more
Lifestyle

Life in Busan: What It’s Like to Live in Centum City

Haps Staff -
Looking for an area to live in Busan? Our new series looks at locals in Busan giving the inside scoop on what goes on in their neighborhood.
Read more
Lifestyle

Life in Busan: Where Are The Hottest and Coolest Places in the City?

Haps Staff -
While the whole of Busan has been suffering from the heat, there is actually a contrast in temperatures around the city.
Read more
Lifestyle

Life in Busan: Taking a Look Back at the Old Amusement Parks in Busan

Haps Staff -
While Busanites will have to wait for another year until the large-scale theme park in East Busan Tourism Complex will open, amusement parks have a long, interesting history in the city.
Read more

The Latest

Busan Attracts Six Foreign Financial Companies to the Busan International Finance Center

Busan News Haps Staff -
The city of Busan has attracted six foreign-affiliated financial companies as preferred tenants on the 63rd floor of the Busan International Finance Center. 
Read more

Life in Busan: What it’s Like to Live in Millak-dong

Live Like a Local Haps Staff -
In our fifth installment, we talked to American Jeff Harrison about life in Millak-dong.
Read more

Haeundae-gu Receives Over 1,600 Name Suggestions to Rename New Town

Busan News Haps Staff -
Haeundae-gu received 1,604 name suggestions during November for its contest to rename Haeunade New Town.
Read more

Nam-gu Council Wants to Promote a Haeundae to Igidae Cable Car Again

Travel Haps Staff -
Nam-gu district council has announced its intention to once again promote building a cable car between Haeundae and Igidae.
Read more

The Society of Individuals

Events Haps Staff -
Artists Song Sejin, Harun Farocki, Michael Mandiberg, Ryu Sungsil, Seo Pyoungjoo, Son Hyekyung, and Lee Woosung exhibit their work until May 2, 2021.
Read more

Lotte Department Store Main Branch in Seomyeon Under Fire For Not Checking Customers Temperatures

Shopping, Home & Living Haps Staff -
Lotte Department Store's main branch in Seomyeon is facing criticism for not implementing basic quarantine measures such as doing temperature checks, asking for QR codes, or providing an ample amount of hand sanitizer.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
2 ° C
2 °
2 °
47 %
2.1kmh
0 %
Sat
7 °
Sun
12 °
Mon
1 °
Tue
1 °
Wed
3 °

Dine & Drink

Park Hyatt Offering Unique Christmas Cakes For This Holiday Season

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Park Hyatt in Marine City is offering some scrumptious holiday cakes for this Christmas season.
Read more

After Almost a Year of Boycotts, Japanese Beer Imports Rising Again in Korea

Dine & Drink BeFM News -
New data from the Korea Customs Service and the liquor industry showed South Korea's imports of Japanese beer spiked in October from a year earlier due to stepped-up marketing activities amid a weaker local boycott of goods from Japan.
Read more

Outdoor Dining at Convenience Stores and Food Stalls Temporarily Banned After 9 p.m. From Today

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The city of Busan has announced that it has temporarily banned dining outdoors at convenience stores, food stalls, and pojang macha's after 9 p.m. effective at midnight.
Read more

Indulge Yourself With Lotte Signiel Busan’s “The Lounge” Afternoon Tea Set

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Lotte Signiel Busan Hotels third floor "The Lounge" is hosting a collaboration between 3-Star Michelin star chef Bruno Ménard and Signiel Busan’s Executive Pastry Chef David Pierre.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2020 Haps Korea Magazine 