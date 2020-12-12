Life in Busan: What it’s Like to Live in Millak-dong

Looking for an area to live in Busan? Our new series looks at locals in Busan giving the inside scoop on what goes on in their neighborhood.

In our fifth installment, we talked to American Jeff Harrison about life in Millak-dong.

About the Area

One of the five local areas of Suyeong-gu, Millak-dong stretches from the east end of Gwangan Beach to along the Suyeong River.

Millak-dong hosts a variety of different areas — from the more traditional raw fish centers, parks and bike paths, high-rise apartments and luxury cafes along the river, sprinkled with some shopping, dining, and old-style business areas.

Recently, parts of the area have been upgrading from a former fishing village to an upscale apartment complex complete with balconies, a rarity in the city, but starting to become a newer trend around town.

While it’s usually a quiet area, the night can come alive around Millak Riverside Park, a popular nighttime pick-up spot for youths.

The Basics

Name: Jeffrey S. Harrison

Occupation: International lawyer / Foreign Legal Counsel

Where are you originally from? Logan, Utah, USA

What area do you live in? Millak-dong, Suyeong- gu

How long have you lived there? 7.5 years in this area, but 32 years in Korea.

Why did you choose there? Coming from a high desert, I love the ocean. Also, as I grew up in a very small town of around 2,000 people going into the top of the Rocky Mountains, I have no desire to live in the heart of the concrete jungle. Living right on the ocean with a small hill behind the house is very peaceful.

The Area

What kind of people would you say tend to live in your area? My immediate area is mainly upper-middle class. The vast majority of people are over 40 and well off.

Do you know any of the neighbors or anyone in your building complex? There are a few friends and acquaintances in the complex. There are other people that I know by sight, but not by name. I do not know the names of the two families on my floor.

What are the best local spots in your area? There is nothing in the immediate area, which is the way I like it. However, the main area of Gwangan beach is 1km away, and Marine City in Haeundae is only 2.5km from my house.

What kind of stores are within a 5-minute walk to your front door? There are a few convenience stores and a few small restaurants.

What’s the view like from your living room? The view from my living room is exquisite. I’ve lived in this building for about 5 1/2 years, but every day the view amazes me. If I look out the main window, I have the mouth of the Suyeong River, the Pacific Ocean, Marine City, and the beginning of Gwangan Bridge. If I look out the other window I have a view of a small hill and the full beauty of the Gwangan Bridge.

Are there any restaurants, shops nearby in case you need a taste of home? Nothing in the immediate vicinity. A wonderful sourdough bread shop just moved to Marine City and broke my heart with its departure. But within a 5 or 10-minute drive, you have everything that Gwangan Beach has to offer including Gorilla Brewing, Slice of Life pizza, a few hamburger and brunch shops, and others.

Any recommendations on local restaurants in your area? The area is relatively isolated, so there are not many in the area. However, the main Aroi Thai restaurant and the smaller sister restaurant at the Gwangan waterfront park area are fantastic. Any of the restaurants on Gwangan Beach are fairly close.

Are there any grocery shopping places nearby? Aside from the few convenience stores, there is a small supermarket just outside the complex. The outdoor farmer’s market is about 1km away.

Where could you pop out for a quick drink? The closest places would be at Gwangan Beach; Gorilla Brewing, Wild Wave Brewing, Fuzzy Navel, and a ton of smaller places.

Is it a good area for kids to grow up in? It is not a bad neighborhood. It is very safe and quiet. The children around the neighborhood seem to be happy and friendly with each other. There is not a great selection of Korean schools in the area.

Any good hangout spots to recommend? There really are not any good hangout spots around the immediate area.

What are some of the stranger things you’ve seen in the area? The beauty of this place is that in 5 1/2 years I have not seen anything strange at all.

How expensive would you rate the area? As it is an upper-middle-class area, the housing prices are quite expensive. The average 3 or 4 bedroom home will cost somewhere around KRW 400,000,000 to KRW 600,000,000.

Would you recommend your area to live in? If you like a quiet area with a marvelous view that is only a few minutes away from two beaches and the world’s largest department store, it is a great area that I would highly recommend.

If there was any other place I could live in Busan it would be: Honestly, there is nowhere else in the city that I would rather live. When I move again, it will be somewhere very close to where I am now.