LifestyleLive Like a Local

Life in Busan: What It’s Like to Live in Seomyeon

Haps Staff

Looking for an area to live in Busan? Our new series looks at locals in Busan giving the inside scoop on what goes on in their neighborhood.

In our fourth installment, we talked to American Erin Wuchte about life in Seomyeon.

About the Area

The hot spot at the center of Busan is Seomyeon, one of Busan’s top areas for shopping and nightlife.

Often called the busiest area of Busan, Seomyeon is sprinkled with mostly one room and studio apartment. Although, the ever-developing area has many larger apartments, and more are being built almost constantly.

Between Busan Station and Haeundae beach, the downtown area is just a hop and skip away from Busan Citizens Park, a former military base converted into a 133-acre park, which opened in the spring of 2014.

There is always something to do, see, or experience in this area of Busan that never sleeps.

The Basics

Name: Erin Wuchte

Occupation: Teacher, Reporter

Where are you originally from? Florida, USA

What area do you live in? Seomyeon, Busanjin-gu

How long have you lived there? 7 years

Why did you choose there? I was placed in this area, in the same apartment, by the first academy I worked for in Korea, but I wouldn’t change it for the world.

The Area

What kind of people would you say tend to live in your area?

There is a lot of one room and studio apartments in my area so I tend to see a lot of young people in my area and around my apartment.

Do you know any of the neighbors or anyone in your building complex?

Yes, one of my dearest friends lives in the same building as me which makes meeting up easy.

What are the best local spots in your area?

A good meeting place is Judie’s Taewha, then from there you can go shopping in the Seomyeon underground shopping area, or visit unique cafes on Jeonpo Cafe Street (전포 카페거리). There’s a cafe there where you can pour warm chocolate over a chocolate egg which always makes me feel fancy and decadent.

What kind of stores are within a 5-minute walk to your front door?

There are a couple of convenience stores, a hair shop, a couple of restaurants, and a small little fruit stand that I try to get my fruit fix from there weekly.

What’s the view like from your living room?

I live on the 20th floor of my building so I have a great view over all of Seomyeon and a photogenic view of the mountain. I get the sparkling lights of Seomyeon at night and the scenic mountain top during the day. I couldn’t ask for a better view!

Are there any restaurants, shops nearby in case you need a taste of home?

Yes, there is a wonderful local burger restaurant Burgers Almighty and an American-style pizza place called Slice of Life. There are even some chain restaurants like On the Border, Shake Shack, and of course, McDonald’s and Burger King.

Image: Lotte Shopping

Any recommendations on local restaurants in your area?

Of course, I do! My favorite Korean barbecue restaurant is Nano Galmegi (나노갈매기) which I love going to because I can get unlimited pork for a set price. Also, right next to my house is a dwaejji gukbap (돼지국밥) restaurant and I love eating there, especially after a night out!

Are there any grocery shopping places nearby?

Yes, there are small marts like Top Mart all around, a Lotte Mart, and Emart Traders are close by.

Where could you pop out for a quick drink?

There are a ton of bars in Seomyeon like Garage, Mammoth, and Savoy. They are my bars of choice depending on my mood because they each play a different style of music.

Image: Erin Wuchte

Any good hangout spots to recommend?

Two places to relax after shopping or dinner, which also make great meeting spots, are the heart sculpture and the underground Lotte Trevi Fountain. By the heart sculpture, you can listen to local musicians busk or visit a pochangmacha food tent (포장마차). Sitting and chatting by the fountain helps me escape from the heat or the cold and brings me back to my travels in Europe.

What are some of the more interesting things you’ve seen in the area?

I’ve seen many famous rappers, and DJs come to the area. Also, there is an arcade with this ride called “Disco pang pang” that people, including me, sit in as it spins incredibly fast.

How expensive would you rate the area?

The area isn’t too expensive, there are some stores in the area on the expensive side, but on average, shopping and dining aren’t very expensive at all. There’s something for every price range.

Image: Erin Wuchte

Would you recommend your area to live in?

Yes, it’s located on the Orange line (line 1) and Green line (line 2), so it’s really easy to get around. Also, if you love the nightlife with a view and don’t want to break the bank, Seomyeon is for you!

If there was any other place I could live in Busan it would be:

I would live in Gwangan or Haeundae because I’m from Florida and sometimes I miss having the beach so close and smelling the ocean air.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Lifestyle

Life in Busan: What It’s Like to Live in Marine City

Haps Staff -
In our third installment, we talked to American Shannon Theut about the ins and outs of life in Marine City.
Read more
Live Like a Local

Life in Busan: What It’s Like to Live in Oryukdo

Haps Staff -
In our second installment, American Kenneth May gives us a look at Oryukdo.
Read more
Lifestyle

Life in Busan: What It’s Like to Live in Centum City

Haps Staff -
Looking for an area to live in Busan? Our new series looks at locals in Busan giving the inside scoop on what goes on in their neighborhood.
Read more
Lifestyle

Life in Busan: Where Are The Hottest and Coolest Places in the City?

Haps Staff -
While the whole of Busan has been suffering from the heat, there is actually a contrast in temperatures around the city.
Read more
Lifestyle

Life in Busan: Taking a Look Back at the Old Amusement Parks in Busan

Haps Staff -
While Busanites will have to wait for another year until the large-scale theme park in East Busan Tourism Complex will open, amusement parks have a long, interesting history in the city.
Read more
Lifestyle

Life in Busan: 11 Places to Take a Romantic Walk This Spring

Haps Staff -
Looking to add a little spark to your relationship or impress a date this spring? Here’s 11 romantic ideas to take a stroll around the city to get you started to woo your current or hopefully future mate.
Read more

The Latest

Canadian Embassy to Host Consular Service Days in Jeju and Jeonju

News Haps Staff -
The Canadian Embassy in Seoul has announced that it will hold consular service days in Jeju City and Jeonju.
Read more

Life in Busan: What It’s Like to Live in Seomyeon

Live Like a Local Haps Staff -
In our fourth installment, we talked to American Erin Wuchte about life in Seomyeon.
Read more

City Bus Driver Arrested for Drunk Driving

Busan News Haps Staff -
A city bus driver in his 40s was arrested by the police yesterday for drinking and driving.
Read more

Foreign Population in Korea Growing Outside the Main Metropolitan Areas

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
A recent study shows that foreigners who have moved to Korea are spreading out of the main cities and are living in various regions around the country.
Read more

Korea in Photos: Apple Harvesting at Jirisan’s Cheongjeonggol

Travel Haps Staff -
The harvesting of apples is in full swing this autumn at local farms around Jirisan's Cheongjeonggol in Sancheong, Gyeongnam province.
Read more

부산에서, 2020 코리아 럭셔리&크루즈 트래블마트 열린다!

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시(시장 권한대행 변성완)는 11월 13일부터 14일까지 시그니엘 부산 호텔에서 ‘2020 코리아 럭셔리&크루즈 트래블마트(Korea Luxury & Cruise Travel Mart 2020)’가 열린다고 밝혔다.
Read more
Busan
scattered clouds
10 ° C
10 °
10 °
81 %
2.6kmh
40 %
Sun
18 °
Mon
18 °
Tue
19 °
Wed
20 °
Thu
21 °

Dine & Drink

Splurge on a Dom Pérignon & Caviar Set at the Lotte Signiel’s “The Lounge”

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Try the signature menu at Signiel Busan's "The Lounge" for a taste and smell of the sea.
Read more

November Monthly Dinner Special at HQ

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Every month, HQ Bar in Gwangan is doing a different food special on weekday nights.
Read more

Abnormal Taphouse Adds Three Korean Dishes to its Winter Menu

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Abnormal Taphouse and Cantina in Haeundae have added its first Korean dish options for the winter season.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Four Generations of Traditional Cuisine – Dongnae Halmae Pajeon

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Dongnae Halmae Pajeon is one of the very few restaurants still around that have kept the traditional cuisine and original recipe for Dongnae pajeon.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2020 Haps Korea Magazine 