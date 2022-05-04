Image: Tongyeong City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Life Photo Sharing Contest Using Instagram Taken in Tongyeong Taking Place Until May 31, 2022

In Tongyeong-si, to celebrate the “2022 Tongyeong Travel Year,” the “Tongyeong Travel My Life Shot Contest” is being held until May 31, 2022, and 11 people who participated in the contest in April were selected and won a prize worth 20,000 won. 

In April, there were many photos of spring flowers such as tulips and cherry blossoms in the Donam-dong Triathlon Square.

Individual guidance will be sent via message (DM), and this contest reflects the travel preferences of the MZ generation, who are leading the latest travel flow, and is an event designed to publicize Tongyeong’s tourist attractions and hidden spots that are good for taking pictures. 

To participate, follow the Instagram of Namhae Travel Lounge & Tongyeong Travel Platform (@typlatform) within the event period, and post photos taken with your smartphone during your trip to Tongyeong to your personal SNS account as ‘#통영여행인생샷콘테스트 #남해안여행라운지 #통영여행플랫폼’and tag ‘@typlatform’ during your upload. 

For more details, refer to Namhae Travel Lounge & Tongyeong Travel Platform Instagram page.

