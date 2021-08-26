Maru Convention Co., Ltd., will hold ‘Life Trend Fair’ to introduce the latest lifestyle trend products and services at Hall 3A, Exhibition Hall 1, BEXCO for three days from August 27 (Fri) to August 29 (Sun).

This exhibition is the only exhibition held under the theme of ‘life trend’ in the country.

At the venue, companies from various fields such as daily life, travel, hobbies, education, food, and interior participated in Hanbok experience, photo studio, and 20th-century boy x girl, provides new information and experiences to visitors with products and services that introduce the latest life trends.

Special theme exhibitions include ‘My Neighborhood Trend’, which showcases cultural contents and related service products to revitalize domestic daily tourism, and ‘Subscription Economy Service’, which curates and introduces high-quality products with regular subscriptions, and independent bookstores and independent stores across the country.

There are places such as ‘Book in Busan (Book in Busan)’ where publishers are invited to connect books and people.

In particular, this year, the ‘Zero Life Contest’ was held to support companies that have products and services for environmental protection in our daily lives.

‘Life Trend Fair’ has been renamed from the previous ‘Yolo Life Fair’ to hold a higher level of exhibition and has been held without any setbacks even during the MICE industry recession due to COVID-19.

At the site, they comply with the quarantine guidelines by obligating participating companies to undergo PCR inspection in advance, frequent quarantine, non-face-to-face registration, installing fever detection cameras, providing disinfectants throughout the exhibition hall, checking QR codes upon entry, wearing a mask, and arranging space for viewing. The exhibition held in 2020 was also safely concluded with a plan to thoroughly manage hygiene.

In preparation for the COVID-19 situation, Maru Convention Co., Ltd., the host, is conducting various promotions and online exhibitions at the same time on the lifestyle comprehensive platform Goods for visitors and buyers who cannot visit the offline exhibition or want to meet the exhibited products again.

Also, from December 3 (Fri) to December 5 (Sun), the 3rd Busan Handmade Fair-Winter will be held at BEXCO this year.

Admission to ‘Life Trend Fair’ is free when pre-registration is available on the website. For more information, please inquire on the website or by phone.