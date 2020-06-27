Light of ASEAN, One Community and Harmony Exhibit On Until August 30

Light of ASEAN, One Community and Harmony, an exhibition to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Korea-ASEAN dialogue relationship, is held at the ACH, featuring a renewed concept.

Through the exhibition, Breeze Fire​ and Mysterious Fire​, two kinetic media artworks produced by the media artist group Silo Lab, will be introduced to the public. Breeze Fire​​ features a reenactment of the sky lanterns of ASEAN, soaring into the heavens while projecting light on a river.

Mysterious Fire​, produced with approximately 270 incandescent light bulbs, draws patterns that symbolize ASEAN as its lights gradually turn on and off. This light, which chases away the darkness and clearly reveals the shape of all things in the world, symbolizes the hopes and dreams of mankind throughout history.

Experience a longing for the harmony and peace of Korea and ASEAN while enjoying the views of floating sky lanterns and the choreography of the flickering incandescent lights.​​

Event Information

Period: Through August 30, 2020

Venue: Special Exhibition Gallery (1F), ASEAN Culture House

Hours of Operation:

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Tuesday to Friday), 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. on weekends

It is closed every Monday and on national holidays.

Cost: Free

Hosted by: The Korea Foundation, Asia Culture Center

Website