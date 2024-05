Starbucks Korea has released its June promotion featuring a variety of cool drinks and desserts that are perfect for the warm summer months.

The promotion includes:

— Sea Salt Caramel Cold Brew

— Classic Milk Tea Blended

— Double Lemon Blended

— Strawberry Cream Chiffon Cake

— Double Choco Mousse Cake

— Pistachio Mousse Cake

The products are valid through July 4.