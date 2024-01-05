Ceremony Being Held Tonight For Gwangan Bridge’s New Light Show

Gwangan Bridge has undergone a stunning transformation, with enhanced landscape lighting and media content, costing around 74.1 billion won and making it the world’s largest-scale bridge LED improvement project.

A lighting ceremony attended by Busan Mayor Park Heong-jun, Superintendent Ha Yun-soo, and other dignitaries, will be held at 6:20 p.m. tonight and will showcase its colorful and vivid lighting, alongside the drone light show.

The improvement project focused on message delivery, color, and resolution improvement, adding dynamic elements, and reinforcing attention with new moving lights.

It’s the first change to the lighting show since its inception 10 years ago.

The initiative is part of the broader ‘Seven Bridges Project,’ aiming to enhance the aesthetics and playability of seven coastal bridges surrounding Busan, contributing to the region’s economic revitalization by promoting unique tourist content.

The improved Gwangan Bridge light show is expected to operate various events and seasonal content, presenting Busan’s distinctive colors and narratives on a global stage.