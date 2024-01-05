Image: City of Busan
Busan News

Ceremony Being Held Tonight For Gwangan Bridge’s New Light Show

By Haps Staff

Gwangan Bridge has undergone a stunning transformation, with enhanced landscape lighting and media content, costing around 74.1 billion won and making it the world’s largest-scale bridge LED improvement project.

A lighting ceremony attended by Busan Mayor Park Heong-jun, Superintendent Ha Yun-soo, and other dignitaries, will be held at 6:20 p.m. tonight and will showcase its colorful and vivid lighting, alongside the drone light show.

Image: City of Busan

The improvement project focused on message delivery, color, and resolution improvement, adding dynamic elements, and reinforcing attention with new moving lights.

It’s the first change to the lighting show since its inception 10 years ago.

The initiative is part of the broader ‘Seven Bridges Project,’ aiming to enhance the aesthetics and playability of seven coastal bridges surrounding Busan, contributing to the region’s economic revitalization by promoting unique tourist content.

The improved Gwangan Bridge light show is expected to operate various events and seasonal content, presenting Busan’s distinctive colors and narratives on a global stage.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

“Donation Forest” Opened at Haeundae Arboretum

Man Accused of Stabbing Lee Jae-myung Arrived in the City a Day Before the Incident

City Hall Holds New Year’s Ceremony Emphasizing Mayor Park’s Vision

Approximately 100,000 Turn Out for New Year’s Day Sunrise Events

Basic Plan for Gadeok New Airport Revealed

Haeundae’s Gunam-ro Selected as the 2nd Outdoor Advertising Free Display Zone in Korea

The Latest

Polkadot Paradigm: Exploring the Multi-Chain Network

Gwangalli Drone Show Schedule For January

Korea Destinations: 15th Geumwonsan Ice Festival

Musinsa Standard Passes 400 Million Won in Sales Since Last Week’s Opening

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

해운대수목원에 세 번째 주택도시보증공사 기부숲 조성 완료!

Busan
clear sky
5 ° C
5 °
5 °
70 %
0.5kmh
0 %
Sat
9 °
Sun
4 °
Mon
3 °
Tue
7 °
Wed
8 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 