Namhae-gun is spearheading a tourism initiative to revitalize the aging Namhae Bridge into a modern tourist hotspot, with a landscape lighting project being a key component.

A total of 2,728 lights have been meticulously installed along the bridge, adorning railings and suspensions alike.

Construction is slated for completion in April, and to mark the occasion, a lighting ceremony was held in tandem with the ‘Blooming Namhae’ event on the 23rd.