“Light’s On! Busan” Brings Color to Sister Cities Around the World

The city of Busan has announced that it will host the “Lights On! Busan” event, whereby the representative ‘BLUE’ color of Busan will be lit up on the landmarks of its global sister cities to celebrate the sister-city relationship between them.

The city is hosting the event to strengthen ties between sister and friendship cities to get over the limit on face-to-face exchanges by expanding sustainable untact exchanges due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The participating cities of the event include Auckland, New Zealand; Kaohsiung, Taiwan; Dubai, U.A.E and Hokkaido, Japan. Their representative colors are red, blue, green; gold, red, green, blue; blue; and white respectively.

The city of Busan has 25-year, 55-year and 15-year sister-city relationships with Auckland, Kaohsiung and Dubai respectively, and signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Hokkaido in 2005.

The event kicked off with Sky Tower in Auckland turning blue on April 22nd. Next, the blue color of Busan will turn Love River, Kaohsiung, Taiwan in June, Dubai Frame in November and Sapporo TV Tower Hokkaido, Japan in December. To celebrate the relationship between Busan and its sister and friendship cities, Busan’s landmarks, including Gwangandaegyo, Busan Cinema Center and Busan Tower will change to each city’s representative color as well.

Event photos will be promoted on the official social media channels of each city.

The city expects that the event will promote Busan’s global sister cities to its residents and promote Busan at world city landmarks. The city plans to strengthen its global status by expanding the event to all 37 of its sister and friendship cities next year.