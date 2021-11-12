NewsBusan News

“Lights On! Busan-Dubai” to Celebrate 15 Year Sister City Relationship Tonight

Busan City News

The city of Busan will host the “Lights On! Busan-Dubai” tonight on the occasion of the 15-year sister city relationship between the two cities.

The city is hosting the event to strengthen ties between sister and friendship cities to get over the limitations on face-to-face exchanges by expanding sustainable untact exchanges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dubai is the second largest emirate and commercial capital of the United Arab Emirates. Busan and Dubai established a sisterhood relationship on November 13, 2006.

To celebrate the relationship between Busan and Dubai, the lights of Busan’s landmarks, including Gwangandaegyo, Busan Cinema Center, and Busan Tower, will be changed to blue, Dubai’s representative color, while the Dubai Frame in Dubai turned blue, the color of Busan, on November 13, 2021.

The lighting hours are as follows.

Gwangandaegyo Bridge: from 8:10 p.m. to 8:20 p.m. and from 9:10 p.m. to 9:20 p.m.

Busan Tower: from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Busan Cinema Center: from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Dubai Frame in Dubai: from 9:00 p.m. until sunrise

The event has also taken place with Sky Tower in Auckland in April, Lover River in Kaohsiung in June, Arcos da Lapa, Monumento a Estácio de Sá in Rio de Janeiro in September and is scheduled to be held with the Sapporo TV Tower Hokkaido, Japan in December.

Busan City Newshttp://english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs
Find out what's happening with Busan City News at english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
2 ° C
2 °
-0.9 °
80 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Sat
14 °
Sun
16 °
Mon
16 °
Tue
16 °
Wed
15 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 