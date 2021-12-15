“Lights On! Busan-Hokkaido” to Celebrate Sister City Relationship Tonight

The city of Busan will be holding the “Lights On! Busan-Hokkaido” tonight on three of the city’s landmarks.

Hokkaido is located in the northernmost part of Japan and is famous for its unique scenery that is covered with snow in winter.

“Lights On!” is a landmark lighting event proposed and promoted by Busan City to reaffirm friendship with sister and friendly cities and to pledge to strengthen friendship and cooperation in a situation where face-to-face exchanges have become difficult due to the prolonged COVID-19.

The lighting event sees the symbol colors of each city are turned on at famous landmarks.

In Busan, green will be lit on Gwangan Bridge, Busan Tower, and the Busan Cinema Center, which symbolizes the rich nature of Hokkaido.

In Hokkaido, the representative landmark TV Tower will be illuminated with blue, the symbol of Busan, to brightly illuminate both cities.

The lighting hours are from 8 pm to 10 pm at the Cinema Center, from 8:10 pm to 8:20 pm and from 9:10 pm to 9:20 pm at the Gwangan Bridge, and from 6 pm to 10 pm at the Busan Tower.

The Hokkaido City TV Tower will be lit up for 1 hour from 6 pm.

Shin Chang-ho, head of Busan City’s Bureau of Industry and Trade, said, “I am delighted to be able to feel the deep friendship between the two cities and strengthen the bond between the two cities through such a lighting event. We will continue to discover various ways to revitalize exchanges between sister cities and friendly cities.”

The city of Busan has been continuously promoting mutual lighting events, with Auckland (25th anniversary), Kaohsiung (55th anniversary), Rio de Janeiro (36th anniversary), and Dubai (15th anniversary) since last April.