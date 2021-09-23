“Light’s On! Busan” to Bring Colors of Rio de Janeiro Tonight On City’s Landmarks

The city of Busan will celebrate the 36th anniversary of the sisterhood relationship with the city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with a “Lights On! Busan-Rio” event tonight.

Lights On! Busan-Rio” is a landmark lighting event promoted to overcome the limitations of face-to-face exchanges that have been reduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and reaffirm the friendship between sister and friendly cities, and to strengthen cooperation by expanding sustainable exchanges.

Rio is located on the southeastern coast of Brazil and is considered one of the world’s three most beautiful ports with natural and artificial beauty. On September 23, 1985, it signed a sisterhood relationship with Busan.

Tonight, on the occasion of the signing of the sisterhood relationship between the two cities, the city of Busan will display the Gwangan Bridge, Busan Tower, and the Cinema Center in blue.

The Carioca Aqueduct and the Estacio de Sa monument in Rio de Janeiro will also be lit in blue to celebrate Busan.

Busan held a lighting event with Auckland (25th-anniversary commemoration) and Kaohsiung (55th-anniversary commemoration) in April and June, and will also hold events for Dubai (15th-anniversary commemoration) in November and Hokkaido (15th-anniversary commemoration) in December.