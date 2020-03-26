Lifestyle

Lime Scooters Restricted From Dongbaeksom, Haeundae Beach

Haeundae-gu has announced that Lime Scooters and other electric scooters will be restricted at Haeundae Beach and Dongbaeksom.

Working in consultation with Lime Korea, the district hoped to prevent safety accidents in the area which has a high volume of foot traffic.

The restricted zones will be notified on the Lime App.

When a user enters the red zone on a kickboard, a warning is issued saying ‘No Riding Zone’, and a charge of 180 won per minute will be charged and the service is limited.

In addition, the Lime Korea field patrol team will check the presence of kickboards at the beach and around Dongbaekseom at all times, and immediately collect them if found.

Travel

