Limited COVID-19 PCR Testing System Begins in Busan

The Korean government has adopted a new COVID-19 testing policy, which gives priority access to polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests to high-risk groups.

Starting on February 3, 2022, people, except those classified as a priority for PCR testing, will get a rapid antigen test (RAT) at community health centers and temporary COVID-19 screening stations. If they test positive they will then be able to take a PCR test.

PCR tests which were originally offered at community health centers and temporary COVID-19 screening stations free of charge to anyone, will be limited to those who fall under the following categories (subject to change):