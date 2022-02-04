Limited COVID-19 PCR Testing System Begins in Busan

The Korean government has adopted a new COVID-19 testing policy, which gives priority access to polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests to high-risk groups.
Starting on February 3, 2022, people, except those classified as a priority for PCR testing, will get a rapid antigen test (RAT) at community health centers and temporary COVID-19 screening stations. If they test positive they will then be able to take a PCR test.
PCR tests which were originally offered at community health centers and temporary COVID-19 screening stations free of charge to anyone, will be limited to those who fall under the following categories (subject to change):
- Those in their 60s or older
- Those epidemiologically related to the COVID-19 patient (including those who have been in close contact with confirmed patients, those who are set to end their quarantine isolation period, overseas entrants)
- Those with COVID-19 symptoms (a doctor’s note or hospital record is required)
- Those working at facilities particularly vulnerable to COVID-19
- Those who tested positive on a rapid antigen test