NewsBusan News

Limits on Private Gatherings of 5 or More People in Busan Area Until August 1

Busan City News

The Busan Metropolitan City has issued an administrative order banning private gatherings of 5 or more people in the Busan area from July 19 to August 1, 2021.

Ban on private gatherings of 5 or more people

*Except when immediate family is gathering (including long-distance living family gatherings during vacation, weekends and more.); when a person is about to pass away requiring the family to gather; when people gather for traditional first-birthday parties for babies, celebrations known as ‘doljanchi’, at specialized venues with disinfection protocols (gatherings of up to 16 persons to be allowed at venues other than specialized doljanchi venues); when the families of the bride and groom have a meeting (gatherings of up to 8 persons to be allowed); when it is required for the care of children, the elderly, or the disabled; when people gather for games at sports facilities with the facility’s manager (but gatherings of up to 1.5 times the number of players by sport to be allowed.

Busan City Newshttp://english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs
Find out what's happening with Busan City News at english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
overcast clouds
28.1 ° C
28.1 °
28.1 °
72 %
3.4kmh
100 %
Tue
29 °
Wed
29 °
Thu
29 °
Fri
29 °
Sat
29 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 