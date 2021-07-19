Limits on Private Gatherings of 5 or More People in Busan Area Until August 1

The Busan Metropolitan City has issued an administrative order banning private gatherings of 5 or more people in the Busan area from July 19 to August 1, 2021.

Ban on private gatherings of 5 or more people

*Except when immediate family is gathering (including long-distance living family gatherings during vacation, weekends and more.); when a person is about to pass away requiring the family to gather; when people gather for traditional first-birthday parties for babies, celebrations known as ‘doljanchi’, at specialized venues with disinfection protocols (gatherings of up to 16 persons to be allowed at venues other than specialized doljanchi venues); when the families of the bride and groom have a meeting (gatherings of up to 8 persons to be allowed); when it is required for the care of children, the elderly, or the disabled; when people gather for games at sports facilities with the facility’s manager (but gatherings of up to 1.5 times the number of players by sport to be allowed.