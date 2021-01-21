Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2 Online This Sunday

The Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2 takes place online this Sunday at noon featuring a host of artistic talent from here and abroad.
This hour-long event will appear on the Liquid Arts Network YouTube channel and features performances in poetry, storytelling, music, short film, and visual art.
Performers include:
Min the Elephant — Visual art
Rob the Universe — Music video
Jenna Raef — Poetry
Lizz Kalo — Music
Michael Woods — Visual art
Bob Perchan & Mikyung Lee — Poetry
CeCe Kim & Gino Brann — Music
Niall Ruddy — Visual art
Gordon Bazsali — Music
Julia Rapp — Poetry
Tamagotchi JEEZUS — Short film
Rita Misun Lee — Visual art
Anthony Velasquez — Storytelling
Andrew Vlasblom, Jazz McClure, Kaitlyn Wachter, Ashley Johnson, Tommy Oliver — Music
Alaric Hamacher — Short film
Phillip Helmer — Music video
Eguelson Legagneur & Gino Brann — Music
Tim Paugh — Short film
