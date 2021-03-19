Image: YouTube/Liquid Arts Network
Liquid Arts "Empty Venue 3: Essence and Effervescence" to be Released This Sunday at Noon

Haps Staff

The third installment of the Liquid Arts “Empty Venue” series will be released this Sunday, March 21st at noon.

In this edition of the series entitled “Empty Venue 3: Essence and Effervescence“, viewers will once again experience performances and presentations across the broad spectrum of art by a combination of overlooked, ascending, and highly decorated artists based in Busan, Gwangju, Seoul, Brunei, Madrid, Hawaii, New York and elsewhere throughout the United States.

Image: Liquid Arts Network

How it all began

On February 25th, 2020, The Liquid Arts Network posted an advert on its Instagram and Facebook pages canceling its regular open stage event at the Ovantgarde in the KSU area.

Instead, a new offline event was created: “Empty Venue 1: Create and Submit Remotely.”

This was likely one of the very first art-related responses to the COVID-19 crisis in the world. It turned out to be a literary supplement that was originally published in the Busan Beat’s spring issue.

More recently, in January, diverting from the impulse to hold live Zoom events that often get bogged down in “my turn-your turn” scenarios, the Liquid Arts Network released an hour-long video representation of its famed Poetry Plus jamboree that includes poetry, music, storytelling, short film, and visual arts in “Empty Venue 2: Reflection” on its Liquid Arts YouTube channel.

Contributing artists were from local, national, and global locales. The Liquid Arts Network’s Empty Venue series is truly unlike any other art response held during this COVID-19 era and its creation happens right here in Busan.

You can watch the event online here.

