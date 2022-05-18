Liquid Arts Open Stage +35 Returns this Saturday With Special Guest Poet Jihyun Yun

Liquid Arts will return on May 21st at the OL’55 at 6 p.m. in the Kyungsung University area for a very special event: Liquid Arts Open Stage+35, featuring Poet Jihyun Yun, author of the highly acclaimed collection “SOME ARE ALWAYS HUNGRY”.
Here is the program:
Opening Music:
Mike Edmunds and Valerie MaBelle
Supporting Features:
Carlos Williams
Bob Perchan
Boipelo Seswane
PJ Han
Sean O’Gorman
Marcia Benedicta Peschke
Kallah Masudi
Featured Poet
Jihyun Yun
Break
Supporting Musical Features
Clint Webster
Jung Ro
Gordon Bazsali Jr.
Pop Up Jam, featuring:
The Jung Ro Blues Band