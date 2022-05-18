Liquid Arts Open Stage +35 Returns this Saturday With Special Guest Poet Jihyun Yun

Liquid Arts will return on May 21st at the OL’55 at 6 p.m. in the Kyungsung University area for a very special event: Liquid Arts Open Stage+35, featuring Poet Jihyun Yun, author of the highly acclaimed collection “SOME ARE ALWAYS HUNGRY”.

Here is the program:

Opening Music:

Mike Edmunds and Valerie MaBelle

Supporting Features:

Carlos Williams

Bob Perchan

Boipelo Seswane

PJ Han

Sean O’Gorman

Marcia Benedicta Peschke

Kallah Masudi

Featured Poet

Jihyun Yun

Break

Supporting Musical Features

Clint Webster

Jung Ro

Gordon Bazsali Jr.

Pop Up Jam, featuring:

The Jung Ro Blues Band