Image: Facebook/Liquid Arts
Arts & Culture

Liquid Arts Open Stage +35 Returns this Saturday With Special Guest Poet Jihyun Yun

Haps Staff

Liquid Arts will return on May 21st at the OL’55 at 6 p.m. in the Kyungsung University area for a very special event: Liquid Arts Open Stage+35, featuring Poet Jihyun Yun, author of the highly acclaimed collection “SOME ARE ALWAYS HUNGRY”.

Here is the program:

Opening Music:

Mike Edmunds and Valerie MaBelle

Supporting Features:

Carlos Williams
Bob Perchan
Boipelo Seswane
PJ Han
Sean O’Gorman
Marcia Benedicta Peschke
Kallah Masudi

Featured Poet

Jihyun Yun

Break

Supporting Musical Features

Clint Webster
Jung Ro
Gordon Bazsali Jr.

Pop Up Jam, featuring:

The Jung Ro Blues Band

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Enjoy Various Experience Events at Busan Travel Lounge

Tongyeong Cultural Heritage Night Trip to be Held June 3-5

Join the Community Beach Clean-up at Gwangalli This Sunday

Media Façade to be Built on the Bridge Over The River Kwai

Wingstop Signs Agreement for Development Rights for South Korea

International Destinations: Scentopia, Singapore’s First Augmented Reality Perfume-Making Experience Launches its First Retail Space At Siloso Beach Walk

Busan
clear sky
17.5 ° C
17.5 °
17.5 °
60 %
3.1kmh
4 %
Wed
18 °
Thu
22 °
Fri
22 °
Sat
22 °
Sun
23 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 