Join the Liquid Arts Open Stage Podcast This Saturday

Liquid Arts Open Stage which was scheduled for this Saturday has shifted gears this month in efforts to continue artistic collaborations and comply with social distancing guidelines by doing a full day of recording for their new podcast on Saturday, April 11th.

Interested poets, musicians, actors, comedians, dancers, filmmakers, and anyone with creative inclinations are invited to share their works with 5-to-20-minute recordings.

They are not encouraging a group gathering and will hold a very low key and intimate recording sessions between 12:00 and 8:00 pm.

For more information, you can check out the group’s Facebook event page.