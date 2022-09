The 37th edition of the Liquid Arts Open Stage will take place Saturday night at 8 p.m. at Ovantgarde in the Kyungsung University district.

Poets, musicians, actors, comedians, dancers, filmmakers, and anyone with creative inclinations are invited to share their works with their attentive audience.

Early sign up can be done by sending an email to:

There will be 14 performance slots and four slots will be saved for walk-in performers.