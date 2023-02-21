Image: Facebook/Liquid Arts Network
Liquid Arts Open Stage+39 Taking Place This Saturday

Haps Staff

The 39th edition of the Liquid Arts Open Stage will take place Saturday night at 8 p.m. at Ovantgarde in the Kyungsung University district.

Poets, musicians, actors, comedians, dancers, filmmakers, and anyone with creative inclinations are invited to share their works with their attentive audience.

Early sign-up can be done by sending an email to: [email protected]

There will be 14 performance slots and four slots will be saved for walk-in performers.

This special edition will feature poetry, storytelling, a short film, a hip-hop performance, music, and visual art.

