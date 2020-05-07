Events

Liquid Arts Returns this Saturday at Ovantgarde

Haps Staff

Liquid Arts Open Stage will return on Saturday, May 9th at 8 pm at Ovantgarde in KSU.

Let your spring fever lead you here for another night of performances across any & all art mediums: poetry, words & all kinds of stories to musical acts, short films & other kinds of creative bits, brought to the stage by folks right out of the crowd.

What is the Liquid Arts Open Stage?

Well, it’s an evening of performances across whatever artistic endeavors performers wish to contribute: spoken word and storytelling, comedy, music, theater, improv, dance, and whatever mish-mash that can be dreamed up. Here is a partial list of how to approach this event and what we hope to attract:

– Aspiring performers who have very little or no stage experience.

– Performers who are new to Korea but who have not had a chance to be on stage & introduce their talents to the community.

– Veteran Busan performers who are unable to attend the other weeknight open mics in Busan.

– Veteran performers seeking to present raw material or branch out into other genres.

– Performers looking to create collaborative work either within a particular discipline like co-songwriting or across disciplines like theater & music or poetry & music or music & dance.

– Theater folks can do original or classic scenes, with or without scripts, rehearsed or not, whatever.

They do sign-ups at the event and time allotment will be determined once they see how many people want to perform.

Haps Staff
[email protected]

Travel

