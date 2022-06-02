Liquid Arts will return again on June 4th at Dengue Fever in the Kyungsung University area for a very special event: Liquid Arts: Words Only+44 featuring Poet Emily Jungmin Yoon, author of the highly acclaimed collection A Cruelty Special to Our Species published by Ecco Press in 2018.

Supporting Features:

Jenna Raef – Words

Hannah Esther Janko-Barrios – Song

Raha Arian – Song

Kenneth May – Poetry

Featured Poet

Emily Jungmin Yoon

Co-Hosted by:

Farnaz Pirasteh

The event begins at 7:00 pm. This is a one-hour event.