Liquid Arts will return again on June 4th at Dengue Fever in the Kyungsung University area for a very special event: Liquid Arts: Words Only+44 featuring Poet Emily Jungmin Yoon, author of the highly acclaimed collection A Cruelty Special to Our Species published by Ecco Press in 2018.
Supporting Features:
Jenna Raef – Words
Hannah Esther Janko-Barrios – Song
Raha Arian – Song
Kenneth May – Poetry
Featured Poet
Emily Jungmin Yoon
Co-Hosted by:
Farnaz Pirasteh
The event begins at 7:00 pm. This is a one-hour event.