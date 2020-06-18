Image: Facebook/Liquid Arts Network
Liquid Arts Writing Workshop This Sunday

Haps Staff

The Liquid Arts Writing Workshop returns again for its third meetup of 2020 on Zoom.

Bring in your poetry, short fiction, narrative essays, or whatever else tickles your literary fancies for a collaborative session of constructive criticism and critical affirmation!

Please keep entries under 2 pages of prose or 4 poems.

The room code will be given the day. You can find out more information here.

1) An informal meet and greet

2) One-on-one sessions of roughly 15 minutes, aiming for a total of 1.5 hours.

3) (Optional) Reading and chat.

The workshop is free to attend.

Travel

