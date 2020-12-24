Image: Twitter/Haeundae-gu
List of Busan’s Tourism Sites Closed or Controlled this Holiday Season

36 tourist facilities with access control will be closed, and quarantine management personnel will be assigned to the remaining 22 major tourist sites to manage the concentration of tourists on site until January 3rd.

Here is a list of what’s closed or controlled.

Closed

Dong-gu

Ibagu

Busan Station Plaza Tourist Information Center

Anyongbok Memorial Busan

Jwacheon Cave

168 Monorail Exhibition Hall

Shaoxing Hall

Multicultural Sympathy Center

Manga Experience Center

Minbu Kim Observatory

168 Monorail Observatory

Yu Yu-hwan mailbox

Dongnae-gu

Eupseong History Hall and Plaza

Birthplace of Dr. Cha-Jung Park

Woo Changchun Memorial Hall

Spa City

Spa City (Hot spring foot bath)

Imjin War History Museum VR Experience Zone

Eupseong History Museum VR Experience Zone

Dongheon

Song Industrial Complex

Ministerial Office

Dongnae Hyanggyo

Gijang-gun

Gijang Ceramics Tourism Healing Village

Jukseong Dream Set

Hwanghakdae

Haeundae-gu

Haewoljeong

Haemaru

Cheongsapo

Daritdol Skywalk

Nam-gu

Oryukdo Skywalk

Suyeong-gu

Suyeong Historical Park Outdoor Playground

Gwangalli Marine Leisure Sports Center

25-eui Yongdan

Jeonggwajeong Yucheokji

Controlled

Busanjin-gu

Hocheon Culture Village

Dongnae-gu

North Gate Square

Gangseo-gu

Daejeo Ecological Park

Gadeokdo Port Observatory

Gadeokdo Oeyangpo Village

Geumjeong-gu

Hoedong Water Park — partial control, partial closure

Jung-gu

Gwangbok-ro

BIFF Square

40 Steps

Yurari Square

Haeundae-gu

Dongbaek Island — partial control, partial closure

Jukdo — partial control, partial closure

Bada Maeul

Saha-gu

Dadaepo Beach Park — partial control, partial closure

Gamcheon Culture Village — partial control, partial closure

Jangrim Port — partial control, partial closure

Yeongdo-gu

White Yeoul Culture Village

Kangkangi Art Village

Jeolyeong Coastal Walkway

Yeonje-gu

Oncheoncheon Citizen’s Park

 

Burger King Opens New Centum Store Today

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Burger King continues to expand in Busan opening its newest location today in Centum City
Read more

New Dining Regulations Set for Christmas Eve to January 3

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Korean government has issued new guidelines for dining over the holiday season in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Read more

Cafe Show Seoul Presents Key Trend ’SMILE’ for 2021 Coffee Market

Business Spotlight Haps Staff -
Asia’s largest coffee exhibition, Cafe Show Seoul, which occurred from November 4 to November 7, 2020 at COEX in Seoul, selected and announced the market key word for 2021 as “S.M.I.L.E,” which means to encourage that difficulties and struggles faced by the pandemic in 2020 will be overcome in the post-COVID-19 era.
Read more

HQ Offering a Christmas Day Special

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli is hosting a special meal this Christmas Day for those looking to enjoy a home-cooked meal.
Read more

