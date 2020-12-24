List of Busan’s Tourism Sites Closed or Controlled this Holiday Season

36 tourist facilities with access control will be closed, and quarantine management personnel will be assigned to the remaining 22 major tourist sites to manage the concentration of tourists on site until January 3rd.
Here is a list of what’s closed or controlled.
Closed
Dong-gu
Ibagu
Busan Station Plaza Tourist Information Center
Anyongbok Memorial Busan
Jwacheon Cave
168 Monorail Exhibition Hall
Shaoxing Hall
Multicultural Sympathy Center
Manga Experience Center
Minbu Kim Observatory
168 Monorail Observatory
Yu Yu-hwan mailbox
Dongnae-gu
Eupseong History Hall and Plaza
Birthplace of Dr. Cha-Jung Park
Woo Changchun Memorial Hall
Spa City
Spa City (Hot spring foot bath)
Imjin War History Museum VR Experience Zone
Eupseong History Museum VR Experience Zone
Dongheon
Song Industrial Complex
Ministerial Office
Dongnae Hyanggyo
Gijang-gun
Gijang Ceramics Tourism Healing Village
Jukseong Dream Set
Hwanghakdae
Haeundae-gu
Haewoljeong
Haemaru
Cheongsapo
Daritdol Skywalk
Nam-gu
Oryukdo Skywalk
Suyeong-gu
Suyeong Historical Park Outdoor Playground
Gwangalli Marine Leisure Sports Center
25-eui Yongdan
Jeonggwajeong Yucheokji
Controlled
Busanjin-gu
Hocheon Culture Village
Dongnae-gu
North Gate Square
Gangseo-gu
Daejeo Ecological Park
Gadeokdo Port Observatory
Gadeokdo Oeyangpo Village
Geumjeong-gu
Hoedong Water Park — partial control, partial closure
Jung-gu
Gwangbok-ro
BIFF Square
40 Steps
Yurari Square
Haeundae-gu
Dongbaek Island — partial control, partial closure
Jukdo — partial control, partial closure
Bada Maeul
Saha-gu
Dadaepo Beach Park — partial control, partial closure
Gamcheon Culture Village — partial control, partial closure
Jangrim Port — partial control, partial closure
Yeongdo-gu
White Yeoul Culture Village
Kangkangi Art Village
Jeolyeong Coastal Walkway
Yeonje-gu
Oncheoncheon Citizen’s Park