Lithuania Chosen As This Year’s Guest Country at 39th BISFF

The 39th Busan International Short Film Festival has selected Lithuania, a powerhouse of artistic films, as this year’s guest country.

It will be the eleventh guest country since selections began. The ‘Guest Country’ section is one of the main programs at BISFF. It allows the audience to learn about the history, art, and culture of the chosen country.

Starting with France in 2012, films from various countries, including Sweden, Canada, and the Netherlands, were introduced through the ‘Guest Country’ section.

According to BISFF, Lithuania was chosen as this year’s guest country to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the birth of Jonas Mekas, a Lithuanian filmmaker who is regarded as a master of experimental films and has left a significant mark on the film industry, as well as to ‘expand cinema’ and view work from a region that is not easily accessible.

Lithuania is the largest and most populous of the Baltic countries.

Though it is located on the opposite side of the world from Korea and may be unfamiliar to Koreans, it is a cinema powerhouse with a unique film history and culture.

Lithuania is generally more focused on the aesthetics of films than on their commercial success.

The 39th BISFF announced that this year’s ‘Guest Country’ section was able to be excellently organized thanks to the support of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Lithuania and the Lithuanian Film Centre.

A total of 14 Lithuanian short films will be screened at this year’s Guest Country section.

From the most recent trend in Lithuanian short films to the works of prominent Lithuanian filmmakers! Introduction to the three programs in the Guest Country Section

The ‘Lithuania Panorama’ program allows audiences to explore various aspects of recent Lithuanian short films through five films from diverse genres, including drama, documentary, and experimental films. During the program, the audience will have the opportunity to see the work of prominent Lithuanian filmmakers.

In addition, the ‘Lithuanian New Generations’ program will feature short films by Laurynas Bareiša, a promising Lithuanian director. Bareiša rose to prominence for his works that observe daily life and consistently explore the true picture of people and the society that lies behind it.

Lithuania’s leading filmmaker, Šarūnas Bartas, is known as the image magician for his signature slow movie style. For the past 30 years, Šarūnas Bartas has been developing his own cinematic world, which has captivated film enthusiasts all over the globe.

At the ‘Lithuanian Cineaste’ program, the audience will be able to enjoy Bartas’ films.

Additionally, the director will take part in the “BISFF Talk” at 11 a.m. on May 1st, during which he will interact with cinephiles in real-time via the BISFF’s official YouTube channel. This event will provide the audience with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn about Šarūnas Bartas’ cinematic world as well as the meaning and role of films in the present day.

The very essence of experimental cinema! The short films of director Jonas Mekas will be shown in the ‘Prism’ program.

In addition to the ‘Guest Country’ section, the audience will be able to witness films from Lithuanian filmmakers in the ‘Prism’ program, which features experimental films.

Jonas Mekas, in particular, is regarded as a maestro of experimental film around the world, and this year was the 100th anniversary of his birth.

In the ‘Prism’ program, six short films by Jonas Mekas that capture the director’s creativity and soul will be screened, as well as ‘As I Was Moving Ahead Occasionally I Saw Brief Glimpses of Beauty,’ a 5-hour journal-style film he made using videos he shot from 1970 to 1999.

Meanwhile, the 39th Busan International Short Film Festival, which runs from April 27 to May 2, will feature a special jazz performance by Lithuanian artists at the opening ceremony.

In addition, special events will bring Lithuania’s representative beer brand, ‘Volfas Engelman,’ one of the top three beer brands in Northern Europe, to the audience during the festival.

The 39th BISFF has been planned specifically to be a place where people may watch films that extend their cultural horizons.

154 films from 48 countries, including four opening films, will take place this year from April 27 through May 2.

Ticket reservations begin on the 20th.