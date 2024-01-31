Arts & Culture

Lithuania’s National Rebuilding Day Concert to be Held February 6th

By BeFM News

A concert commemorating the 106th anniversary of Lithuania’s National Rebuilding Day will be held at the Sohyang Theater Shinhan Card Hall in Centum City, Haeundae, Busan, on February 6th at 7 p.m.

The concert is hosted by the Embassy of the Republic of Lithuania and sponsored by Panstar Group and Dongseo University.

Featuring the theme ‘Provocation,’ it will showcase enjoyable and provocative performances by two renowned Lithuanian musicians.

Lithuania celebrates its National Rebuilding Day annually in grand fashion, marking the day of February 16, 1918, when it declared independence from successive dominations by the Russian Empire, German Empire, Nazi Germany, and the Soviet Union.

