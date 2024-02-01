Events

Lithuania’s National Rebuilding Day Concert

By BeFM News

A concert commemorating the 106th anniversary of Lithuania’s National Rebuilding Day will be held at the Sohyang Theater Shinhan Card Hall in Centum City, Haeundae, Busan, on February 6th at 7 p.m.

The concert is hosted by the Embassy of the Republic of Lithuania and sponsored by Panstar Group and Dongseo University.

Featuring the theme ‘Provocation,’ it will showcase enjoyable and provocative performances by two renowned Lithuanian musicians.

Lithuania celebrates its National Rebuilding Day annually in grand fashion, marking the day of February 16, 1918, when it declared independence from successive dominations by the Russian Empire, German Empire, Nazi Germany, and the Soviet Union.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Related Articles

Winter Illumination at Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams

Online: 2023 Independent Film Library

Ha Ha Hole Stand-up Comedy Show

KNN Broadcasting Symphony Orchestra New Year Concert ‘Musica Busan’

Busan Metropolitan Traditional Music Orchestra: New Year’s Concert

Children’s Experience Room ‘In and Out’

The Latest

Special Crackdown Nets 9 Violations on Restaurants

2024 Busan Global City Foundation Korean Class Registration Underway

부산시립교향악단 차기 예술감독으로 ‘홍석원’ 지휘자 선임

Korea Destinations: ’62nd Jinhae Gunhang Festival’ Unveils Exciting Plans to Attract Visitors in 2024

Haeundae Beach Street Vendors Refuse to Leave

Geochang-gun Invites Locals to Experience Free Traditional Korean Games at Iris Garden

Busan
light rain
6.8 ° C
6.8 °
6.8 °
85 %
9.5kmh
100 %
Thu
7 °
Fri
8 °
Sat
10 °
Sun
9 °
Mon
9 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 