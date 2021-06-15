Live Life to the Fullest With the Dom Pérignon with Caviar Set at Lotte Signiel

Lotte Signiel’s 3rd floor “The Lounge” is offering a special signature menu with a taste and smell of the sea.

Enjoy your very own slice of luxury as you gaze out over Haeundae in the evening with an offer of a 2008 Dom Pérignon with 30 g of Sturia Oscietra caviar, blinis, lemon, egg, chives, and sour cream for KRW 680,000.

According to the hotel, The Lounge boasts the most magnificent ocean view of Haeundae and features stylish signature dishes and pastries by 3 Michelin-starred chef Bruno Menard.

You can enjoy relaxing moments while admiring the sunset over the sea.

The Lounge is open from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily with last orders at 9:00 p.m.

The offer is valid until December 31, 2021.