Life in Busan: Where Are The Hottest and Coolest Places in the City?

As heatwaves have been in effect in the city for the past four days, many people have been looking to find relief from the hot, muggy weather that has hit the city recently.

While the whole of Busan has been suffering from the heat, there is actually a contrast in temperatures around the city.

As Busan is quite different by region with its unique nature of mountains and seas, temperatures can range between 3’C to 6’C on any given day.

Let’s take a look at the hottest and coolest parts of the city.

The Hottest

Three areas in particular in the city suffer from the heat the most — Sasang-gu, Geumjeong-gu, and Busanjin-gu.

As they are all set inland with mountain terrain, they take much longer to cool down and usually will have about 3’C than other areas in the city.

The Coolest

Regions near the sea, which include Busan North Port, Yeongdo-gu, Nam-gu, and Haeundae-gu tend to be a little cooler by a few degrees due to the breeze from the waters.

Dong-gu, Jung-gu, and Suyeong-gu also tend to be a little cooler than the hotter areas of the city.

Temperatures are expected to be very hot with high humidity until the middle of September this year, so take precautions as over a dozen tropical nights are also predicted this year.