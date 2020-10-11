Lifestyle

Living & Lifestyle Exhibition Set for BEXCO This Weekend

Haps Staff

Living & Lifestyle in Busan exhibition will take place from Thursday to Sunday at BEXCO.

Living & Lifestyle (Lira) is a specialized exhibition that presents trends in the fields of living, interior, and lifestyle, and showcases domestic and international sensational interiors and lifestyle brand products in one place

With 260 companies and 480 booths, you can find out the latest and best in Interior Design and Products, Furniture and Appliances, and Home Living and Decoration.

Event Information

Place: BEXCO

Dates: Thursday through Sunday

Time: 10 am to 6 pm, last entrance 5:30 pm

Haps Staff
