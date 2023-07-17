Local Beaches Down Over a Million Visitors This Summer

The beaches in Busan and Gyeongnam Province have experienced a slow start to the summer season due to continuous monsoon rain.

The number of beach visitors in Busan decreased by over 1 million compared to last year.

Haeundae Beach and Gwangalli Beach were particularly affected, with significant drops in visitor numbers.

The inclement weather, including rain and cloudy conditions, played a major role in the decline.

Events and activities scheduled at the beaches were also affected, with many being postponed or canceled.

Additionally, the shopping districts near the beaches have been notably quiet during this summer vacation season.