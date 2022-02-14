NewsBusan News

Local District Mayors Call for Change in Government Quarantine System

BeFM News

The joint council of gu/gun mayors in Busan called for a change in the government’s quarantine system for COVID-19.

It held a press conference in front of the Busan City Council this morning saying “The 16 regional heads in Busan are here representing the suffering of small business owners and the self-employed individuals,” urging the government to extend business hours until midnight for those who received their third vaccination and to prepare institutional and financial support measures for small business owners.

They said, “Despite the quarantine achievements and efforts, local businessmen are being pushed to the brink of business failure due to the continuous limit of the number of private gatherings and business hours.”

They also said that the rise in confirmed cases due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant is not decreasing despite continued social distancing shows that the existing quarantine policy is no longer effective.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
6 ° C
6 °
3.1 °
26 %
6.7kmh
0 %
Tue
6 °
Wed
2 °
Thu
1 °
Fri
6 °
Sat
7 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 