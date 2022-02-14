Local District Mayors Call for Change in Government Quarantine System

The joint council of gu/gun mayors in Busan called for a change in the government’s quarantine system for COVID-19.

It held a press conference in front of the Busan City Council this morning saying “The 16 regional heads in Busan are here representing the suffering of small business owners and the self-employed individuals,” urging the government to extend business hours until midnight for those who received their third vaccination and to prepare institutional and financial support measures for small business owners.

They said, “Despite the quarantine achievements and efforts, local businessmen are being pushed to the brink of business failure due to the continuous limit of the number of private gatherings and business hours.”

They also said that the rise in confirmed cases due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant is not decreasing despite continued social distancing shows that the existing quarantine policy is no longer effective.