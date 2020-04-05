NewsBusan News

Local Election Campaigning in Full Swing

South Korea kicked off six days of overseas elections for the April parliamentary polls last Wednesday with only about half the eligible voters being allowed to cast ballots due to the new coronavirus.

According to the National Election Commission (NEC), the country will hold overseas voting for the April 15 general elections at polling stations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday.

Of around 172,000 eligible voters, only 53.2 percent will be allowed to cast ballots, as the watchdog has suspended election-related affairs in 40 countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NEC has decided to halt the election-related process at 65 diplomatic missions in 40 countries, including the United States and Italy.

Travel

