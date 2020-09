Rumors of Popeye’s leaving Korea has been denied by the company’s local franchisee TS Corporation.

A memo entitled “Popeye’s will no longer pursue business in Korea as of November” written by an employee went viral on social media though an official of TS Corporation denied the report saying that some branches will remain open, while others would close.

Popeye’s entered Korea in 1993 and had almost 200 outlets at its peak. There are only currently 10 left in the country.