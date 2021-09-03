NewsBusan News

Local Governments Advising Against Traveling During Chuseok

BeFM News

Local governments nationwide have advised citizens against traveling during the long Chuseok holiday.

Some governments have announced getting rid of public transport discounts for hometown visitors and the imposition of a cap on the number of entrants to public cemeteries, to discourage people’s holiday movements.

The announcements and measures by local governments come as this year’s three-day Chuseok holiday runs from September 20-22, and it will be extended by an extra two days due to a preceding weekend and will run from the 18th to the 22nd.

 

