Local Gov’t Looks to Increase Seafood Consumption

BeFM News

The city of Busan will launch a cafeteria meal challenge campaign to promote seafood consumption, which has sharply dropped.

To help struggling fishermen who missed the shipment season for seafood, the city will carry out the cafeteria consumption promotion campaign with the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives.

The campaign started at City Hall’s cafeteria during lunch last Friday with 1,000 servings of seafood products including mackerel and abalone.

A city official said the campaign will continue at other corporate cafeterias at public institutions, among others, to help the fisheries industry.

Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM.

