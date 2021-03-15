NewsBusan News

Local Residents Positive About New Gadeokdo Airport

A public opinion poll suggested that the new Gadeokdo Airport will bring about a positive contribution to the win-win development in the southeast region and help establish a megacity in the southeast region.

In a survey on 1,600 residents in Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam for three days from the 9th with a confidence level of 95% with ±2.5% points of sampling error, 63.7% answered that it is necessary to complete the Gadeokdo new airport as soon as possible to successfully host the 2030 Busan World Expo.

67.1% of respondents answered “good” to the question of how they think about the National Assembly passing the Special Law for the Construction of Gadeokdo New Airport” more than twice as high as that of negative responses.

