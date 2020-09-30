Local Schools Look to Help Chuseok Parking Problems

According to the Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education, 440 parking lots at 419 schools and 21 institutions will be open for free for 5 days until the 4th of October during the Chuseok holiday.

Most schools and institutions under the city’s education office will open up their parking spaces to the public excluding some schools and institutions due to construction and other business affairs.

Unlike general parking lots, the parking spaces open for Chuseok holidays will be operated without parking management personnel.

Anyone parking in these areas must leave their contact information on their vehicles for emergencies.