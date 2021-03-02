TravelLocal Destinations

Local Spring Flower Festivals Likely to Be Canceled Again This Year

Haps Staff

Most spring flower festivals around Busan and the country have already been or are likely to be canceled once again this year.

According to Yonhap News, two of the biggest cherry blossom festivals in Busan have already been canceled.

The festivals, held in Gangseo-gu and Sasang-gu each year, attract hundreds of thousands of on-lookers.

Image: Busan City

No word yet has been given about other popular flower festivals in spring such as the Yuchae flowers at Daejeo Ecological Park.

The popular yuchae flowers are a massive draw each spring for families, couples, and Instagramers, with Gangseo-gu’s annual festival which usually takes place the first two weeks in April.

Last year, even though the festival was canceled and the park closed, thousands of citizens still visited the park to see the flowers.

In response, the city of Busan destroyed the 760,000 square meters of flowerbeds, much to the dismay of flower lovers.

The festival, which began in 2012, features pinwheels, jangseung (Korean traditional totem pole), Sotdae, flower sculptures, and environmental artworks which decorate the Yuchae flower paths crossing the park.

More Reading

2021 Nationwide Cherry Blossom Forecast in South Korea

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Domestic Destinations

Jinhae Cancels its Cherry Blossom Festival Again This Year

Haps Staff -
Changwon officials have decided to cancel the 59th annual Jinhae Geunhangjae Festival.
Read more
Local Destinations

Busan Destinations: Crisscross the Island Cliffs of Oryukdo

Ji Young Moon -
For an unreal ocean view, consider the expansive Haeparang Trail -- a 770-kilometer-long trekking course along the eastern coastline of Korea.
Read more
Travel

National Assembly Passes Bill on Building New Gadeok Airport

BeFM News -
The National Assembly has passed a bill on building a new airport on Gadeok Island last Friday marking a watershed moment for the Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam region.
Read more
Travel

Busan Port Coastal Passenger Terminal to be Reborn as a Cultural Space Complex

Haps Staff -
About 30 billion won will be invested to remodel the Busan Port Coastal Passenger Terminal into a base for marine tourism.
Read more
Local Destinations

BTO Selects BN Group as New Busan Tower Operator, Likely to Re-open in June

Haps Staff -
The Busan Tourism Organization has selected local business BN Group as the new operator of Busan Tower.
Read more
Travel

Jinhae Undecided Whether to Run its Cherry Blossom Festival This Year

Haps Staff -
Changwon officials are still deciding whether to run the 59th annual Jinhae Geunhangjae Festival which is to be held in March and April in the areas of Jinhae-gu in Changwon City and Joongwon Rotary.
Read more

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
-1 ° C
-1 °
-1 °
86 %
2.1kmh
0 %
Wed
9 °
Thu
12 °
Fri
15 °
Sat
10 °
Sun
9 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 