Local Spring Flower Festivals Likely to Be Canceled Again This Year

Most spring flower festivals around Busan and the country have already been or are likely to be canceled once again this year.

According to Yonhap News, two of the biggest cherry blossom festivals in Busan have already been canceled.

The festivals, held in Gangseo-gu and Sasang-gu each year, attract hundreds of thousands of on-lookers.

No word yet has been given about other popular flower festivals in spring such as the Yuchae flowers at Daejeo Ecological Park.

The popular yuchae flowers are a massive draw each spring for families, couples, and Instagramers, with Gangseo-gu’s annual festival which usually takes place the first two weeks in April.

Last year, even though the festival was canceled and the park closed, thousands of citizens still visited the park to see the flowers.

In response, the city of Busan destroyed the 760,000 square meters of flowerbeds, much to the dismay of flower lovers.

The festival, which began in 2012, features pinwheels, jangseung (Korean traditional totem pole), Sotdae, flower sculptures, and environmental artworks which decorate the Yuchae flower paths crossing the park.

