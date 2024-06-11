Local Students at ISB Launch BearLingo, a Free English Learning Program for Young Learners in Busan

Grade 11 students at the International School of Busan (ISB) proudly introduce BearLingo, a dynamic English learning initiative. Spearheaded by G11 students Junghyun Park, Christina Oh, and Celina Dolonen, BearLingo aims to provide accessible English language education to the children of Busan while fostering community connections through the joy of learning.

BearLingo offers a vibrant and interactive environment for young learners aged 5 to 6 years old who are eager to enhance their English skills. The program is meticulously designed by ISB students to make language learning both enjoyable and effective. Through engaging activities and personalized attention, BearLingo ensures that every child receives the support they need to thrive in their language journey.

“We want to support the City of Busan in their development of English-Friendly City Busan,” said the organizers of BearLingo. “We are thrilled to offer this free learning program to the community, providing a welcoming space where education and enjoyment intersect.”

The program, which was piloted from April 12 to May 24, offered sessions every Friday from 3:45 to 4:30 pm at the International School of Busan, with plans to expand the program following a very successful pilot launch. With a maximum of 12 students per session, BearLingo ensures personalized attention and an optimal learning environment, utilizing the excellent facilities of the International School of Busan state-of-the-art campus.

The BearLingo team comprises dedicated bilingual student-teachers who bring their passion for education and their expertise in English language instruction to each session, as well as supervising teaching staff to support the student-teachers.



“We believe that education is the key to building strong communities,” said the BearLingo team. “Through BearLingo, we hope to empower young learners and contribute to our wider community.”



Find out more about the BearLingo Language Program here.