Local Theme Parks Offering Specials During Lunar New Year

With the Lunar New Year holiday approaching, Lotte World Adventure Busan and Lotte Water Park have announced new events and discounts for the holiday season.

Lotte World Adventure Busan announced that it would present a new street performance for the Lunar New Year holiday.

The name of the performance is ‘HAPPY NEW YEAR Royal Garden Party’.

It contains the content of 15 characters and forest fairies dancing and communicating with visitors at Lotte World’s representative character, Queen Lori’s New Year’s party.

At the end of the performance, there will be a photo time where you can take pictures with the actors. It is held every day except every Tuesday and the 25th.

In addition, from the 21st to the 24th, during the Lunar New Year holiday, a ‘folk play hanmadang‘ will be held.

Twice a day, yutnori, jumping rope, and tuho are held in the square in front of the Garden Stage, and prizes are given to the winners.

A ‘Fortune Cookie’ event will also be held. If you purchase more than 30,000 won at Loris Emporium, 500 people will receive a fortune cookie on a first-come, first-served basis.

Lotte Water Park will also hold a folk game event in the lobby of the main building from the 21st to the 23rd for the Lunar New Year holiday.

You can enjoy tuho, yutnori, and ttakjichigi with the representative character ‘Ropa’.

The indoor water park, which normally operates only on weekends during the spring and fall seasons, is open all weekdays, weekends, and public holidays in celebration of the Lunar New Year.

At the indoor water park, you can enjoy a variety of activities.

You can enjoy the ‘Tiki Wave’, the largest indoor wave pool in Korea, ‘Tiki River’, a flowing water pool to enjoy while riding a tube, ‘Tikiaquaplex’ where you can enjoy a cool splash of water, ‘Healing Spa Pool’, and three types of water slides.

Until the 31st, both Lotte theme parks offer discount benefits only to customers born in the year of the rabbit (born in 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, and 2011) and one accompanying person.

Lotte World offers a 15% discount and Lotte Water Park offers a 45% discount, 39,900 won, and 25,500 won (adult all-day pass), respectively.